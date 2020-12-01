UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Authorities Evacuate Obese Man Trapped In His Home

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

French authorities evacuate obese man trapped in his home

Perpignan, France, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Around 50 police, rescue workers and doctors mobilised in southern France on Tuesday to remove an obese man who was no longer able to raise himself from the floor of his bedroom, and too big to be carried out through the door or down the stairs.

Alain Panabiere, 53, had been stranded for months at his home in central Perpignan "in all likelihood after breaking his leg," his lawyer Jean Codognes said.

He had been fed by his brother but his condition deteriorated rapidly, and in late October the lawyer wrote to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin pleading for an emergency rescue.

A few days later, Panabiere, who weighs some 300 kilogrammes (660 Pounds), and France's Anti-Obesity League also filed a legal complaint alleging "failure to assist a person in danger." "This is a high-risk operation," Codognes said, as police cordoned off the narrow street as the rescue got underway at Panabiere's two-storey home.

Police said neighbours were also asked to leave their homes in case of accident.

Having reinforced the building's structural stability, workers cut open a passage through an exterior wall on the upper floor, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Panabiere was then fitted with an IV drip and carefully carried to a metal storage box suspended from a crane outside, so he could be lowered while lying down to a waiting ambulance.

"When you get a person moving again after they've been immobilised for two to five years, there's a risk of cardiac decompensation and vein thrombosis," said Antoine Avignon, head of endocrinology, diabetes and nutrition and the nearby hospital in Montpellier.

"You're reviving a cardio-vascular system that has been at rest for a long time," he said.

Panabiere will be treated in the city of Montpellier before being transferred to a rehabilitation centre in a few weeks, Avignon said.

Related Topics

Accident Police Interior Minister France Perpignan Montpellier Man October All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

5 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

1 hour ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

1 hour ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.