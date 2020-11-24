UrduPoint.com
French Centre Vakatawa Extends Contract With Racing 92

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

French centre Vakatawa extends contract with Racing 92

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :France centre Virimi Vakatawa has extended his contract with Racing 92, the Top 14 club announced on Tuesday, without giving more details.

"We are more than delighted to continue our great story with Virimi Vakatawa, who has been with the club since 2009," tweeted Racing who recently also extended the contracts of Scottish fly-half Finn Russell and young centre Olivier Klemenczak.

According to AFP information, the 28-year-old Vakatawa, who has won 27 caps for France, has committed to an additional two years until 2023.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

