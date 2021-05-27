UrduPoint.com
Fujian Red Cross Offers To Donate COVID-19 Vaccines To Taiwan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

Fujian Red Cross offers to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Two local branches of the Red Cross Society of China in Fujian Province are willing to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Kinmen and Matsu, two islands attached to Taiwan, to battle the recent resurgence in infections, relevant officials said Thursday.

Fujian, a coastal province in east China, faces Kinmen and Matsu across the sea.

Compatriots in Fujian and Kinmen and Matsu share a kinship and should certainly help each other by joining hands in this fight against the epidemic, noted officials from the Fuzhou and Xiamen branches of the Red Cross Society of China.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

