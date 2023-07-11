Open Menu

General Presidency For Affairs Of Two Holy Mosques Continues Pilgrim Journey Program

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques continues Pilgrim Journey Program

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Agency for Intellectual and Knowledge Affairs at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque continues to receive visitors under the Pilgrim Journey program.

Undersecretary General for Intellectual and Knowledge Affairs Ali Al-Nafei said that the program aims to enrich the visitors' experience through various intellectual and cognitive programs, adding that visitors conclude their journey by learning about the virtues of the Two Holy Mosques and their great monuments, as well as about the Holy Kaaba, Maqam Ibrahim, Zamzam, Safa and Marwa.

