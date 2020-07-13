UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Police In 'Rambo'-style Black Forest Manhunt

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

German police in 'Rambo'-style Black Forest manhunt

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :In scenes reminiscent of the film "Rambo", police in Germany's Black Forest are hunting for a homeless man in combat gear and armed with a bow and arrow and other weapons.

Several dozen officers and helicopters were deployed as the search entered its second day on Monday.

Police in Oppenau, in south-western Germany, warned local residents to stay at home and not pick up any hitchhikers.

They released a photo of the suspect who has a bow and arrow, a knife and at least one gun and is known to the police for previous offences, including illegal possession of firearms.

Police said they were informed on Sunday morning that a suspicious man was hanging around a hut in the forest.

When officers approached him they found that he was armed with a bow and arrow, a knife and a pistol.

He then "suddenly and completely unexpectedly" threatened them with the firearm, leaving them "no time to react to the dangerous situation," police said late Sunday.

He asked the police to put down their weapons and ran away, "presumably" taking their arms with him.

About 100 police officers, including special forces and canine teams, have been dispatched to search for the man.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies Threatened Germany Man Sunday

Recent Stories

India to use one of its stadium as quarantine cent ..

6 minutes ago

Six civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian cea ..

22 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $43.46 a barrel ..

25 minutes ago

Mars Mission will inspire new projects in all sect ..

25 minutes ago

Bollywood Superstar Aishwaray Rai Bachchan tests p ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Redefines the A Series User Experience with O ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.