UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Lose 0.94 Pct At Start Of Trading On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

German shares lose 0.94 pct at start of trading on Friday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :German shares were off to a shaky start on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 146.7 points, or 0.94 percent, opening at 15,493.7 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was building materials company HeidelbergCement, increasing by 0.88 percent, followed by utility RWE with 0.80 percent and housing company Deutsche Wohnen with 0.67 percent.

On Friday, RWE raised its outlook for fiscal year 2021 after earnings in the first half of the year were "characterized by an exceptionally strong trading performance" by the German utility's supply and trading division.

Shares of Infineon fell by 1.27 percent. The German chip-maker was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

The yield on German 10-year bonds increased 0.0005 percentage points to minus 0.4515 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1892 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Friday morning.

Related Topics

German Company Germany Euro Housing

Recent Stories

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': ..

2 minutes ago

Domestic, international flights suspended at Nanji ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine tightens border crossing rules to contain ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

PNCA completes registration process of second onli ..

6 minutes ago

Medal winners of judo men +100 kg at Tokyo Olympic ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.