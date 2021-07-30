German shares lose 0.94 pct at start of trading on Friday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :German shares were off to a shaky start on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 146.7 points, or 0.94 percent, opening at 15,493.7 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was building materials company HeidelbergCement, increasing by 0.88 percent, followed by utility RWE with 0.80 percent and housing company Deutsche Wohnen with 0.67 percent.

On Friday, RWE raised its outlook for fiscal year 2021 after earnings in the first half of the year were "characterized by an exceptionally strong trading performance" by the German utility's supply and trading division.

Shares of Infineon fell by 1.27 percent. The German chip-maker was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

The yield on German 10-year bonds increased 0.0005 percentage points to minus 0.4515 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1892 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Friday morning.