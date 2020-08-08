Germany adds parts of Bulgaria, Romania to virus-risk list

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany has added parts several areas of Bulgaria and Romania to a list of places considered a high risk for coronavirus infections, requiring compulsory tests for travellers returning from those places from Saturday.

In its latest travel warning update, the foreign ministry put Bulgaria's Blagoevgrad, Dobritch and Black Sea tourist hotspot Varna on its list of places where infections were rising rapidly.

Seven places in Romania -- Arges, Bihor, Buzau, Neamt, Ialomita, Mehedinti and Timis -- were also added.

This means that travellers entering Germany after visiting these sites must take a coronavirus test on arrival unless they can produce a test taken in the previous 48 hours.

Germany uses the yardstick of 50 new infections per 100,000 residents in the last seven days to determine if a country or region should go on its high-risk list.

It recently added three regions in Spain to the list in a blow to the fellow EU member state.