UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Warns Of Sanctions Over Belarus Vote

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:31 PM

Germany warns of sanctions over Belarus vote

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, threatened Monday to reactivate EU sanctions against Belarus over a disputed presidential vote that has led to angry street protests with thousands arrested.

Referring to sanctions against Belarus previously lifted because of initial progress improving the rule of law, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the bloc must review "whether this can still be valid in the light of the past weeks and days".

Speaking in Berlin after a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha, Maas also called for the immediate release of all protesters arrested for demonstrating peacefully.

Earlier Monday, Berlin had voiced "strong doubts" about the vote in Belarus.

"We have strong doubts and from our point of view justified doubts -- about the... conduct of these elections," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a press conference.

"Minimum standards for democratic elections were not met" and this was "not acceptable", he said, adding that "the numerous reports of systematic irregularities and violations of electoral law are credible".

Berlin also condemned the "use of violence against peacefully demonstrating people" as well as "numerous arrests".

"The political leadership of the country must accept the will of its citizens," Seibert said.

Belarus on Monday declared a landslide election victory for strongman Alexander Lukashenko after police used stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters denouncing the vote as a fraud.

The protests erupted after an exit poll for Sunday's election showed Lukashenko soundly beating main opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Police in Belarus detained 3,000 people for taking part in unauthorised gatherings during post-election demonstrations on Sunday.

Tikhanovskaya on Monday she rejected the result of the vote and demanded that the authorities transfer power to the opposition.

Related Topics

Election Police Vote Threatened German Berlin Progress Belarus North Korea Gas Sunday All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

6 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

21 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.