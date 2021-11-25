Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 100,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Germany since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute, a public health agency, announced Thursday.

Europe's largest economy is battling a fresh surge in virus cases, and recorded 351 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 100,119, according to RKI's figures.