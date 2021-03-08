UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana's Emerging LGBT Movement Battles With Hostility

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Ghana's emerging LGBT movement battles with hostility

Accra, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :When activists in Ghana opened a support centre for the local gay community, they expected some pushback in a religiously conservative West African country where homosexuality is illegal.

But less than a month after its opening, the centre was forced to close and its founders driven were underground after a wave of homophobia swept the country.

Activists with LGBT Rights Ghana opened the centre on the outskirts of the Ghanian capital Accra on January 31 to provide community service and a "safe space" for LGBT people.

The outcry came quickly. A major religious lobby, the Catholic Church of Ghana, and even members of the government all came out to demand the centre close down.

After three weeks of an intense media offensive, security forces closed the centre on February 24, less than a month after it had opened.

The government has not commented on the centre, but the building owner told AFP that he could not "tolerate" such activities on his property.

"A wave of homophobia was expected, but not on such a large scale," Abdul-Wadud Mohammed, communications director of LGBT Rights Ghana told AFP.

"We've been communicating about our activities for a long time, but it had never become a matter of national interest."

Related Topics

Accra Gay Ghana January February Church Media All Government

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

30 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

1 minute ago

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

31 minutes ago

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

38 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.