Global Environment Body Approves 18 Mln USD For Biodiversity, Water Security Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Global Environment Facility (GEF) has approved three food and Agriculture Organization(FAO)-led projects in five countries, totaling 18 million U.S. Dollars in funding, the FAO said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new projects -- in Nigeria, Venezuela, and a regional initiative encompassing Malawi, Mozambique and Uganda -- will improve the management of protected areas, protect biodiversity in lowland forests, and build water security and resilience, said FAO in a statement reaching Xinhua in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub.

"Resilient and productive land and aquatic ecosystems are the foundation of sustainable agri-food system transformation," said FAO deputy director-general Maria Helena Semedo in the statement.

"The approval of these three projects strengthens our ability to help countries move on a path of sustainability that leaves no one behind," Semodo added.

