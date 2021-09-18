Golf: All-time Ryder Cup results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohler, United States, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Ryder Cup results ahead of the 43rd edition of the biennial match play contest between the United States and Europe at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, September 24-26 2018: Europe 17.5 USA 10.5 2016: USA 17 Europe 11 2014: Europe 16.5 USA 11.5 2012: USA 13.5 Europe 14.5 2010: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5 2008: USA 16.5 Europe 11.5 2006: Europe 18.5 USA 9.5 2004: USA 9.5 Europe 18.5 2002: Europe 15.5 USA 12.5 1999: USA 14.5 Europe 13.5 1997: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5 1995: USA 13.5 Europe 14.5 1993: Europe 13 USA 15 1991: USA 14.5 Europe 13.5 1989: Europe 14 USA 14 1987: USA 13 Europe 15 1985: Europe 16.5 USA 11.5 1983: USA 14.5 Europe 13.5 1981: Europe 9.5 USA 18.5 1979: USA 17 Europe 11 1977: GBR & IRL 7.

5 USA 12.5 1975: USA 21 GBR & IRL 11 1973: GBR & IRL 13 USA 19 1971: USA 18.5 Britain 13.5 1969: Britain 16 USA 16 1967: USA 23.5 Britain 8.5 1965: Britain 12.5 USA 19.5 1963: USA 23 Britain 9 1961: Britain 9.5 USA 14.5 1959: USA 8.5 Britain 3.5 1957: Britain 7.5 USA 4.5 1955: USA 8 Britain 4 1953: Britain 5.5 USA 6.5 1951: USA 9.5 Britain 2.5 1949: Britain 5 USA 7 1947: USA 11 Britain 1 1937: Britain 4 USA 8 1935: USA 9 Britain 3 1933: Britain 6.5 USA 5.5 1931: USA 9 Britain 3 1929: Britain 7 USA 5 1927: USA 9.5 Britain 2.5 -- Note: American opponents Britain from 1927-71, Britain and Ireland from 1973-1977, Europe from 1979 to present Overall record (USA wins, Europe/GBR & IRL wins, draws): 26-14-2Record since 1979 (USA wins, Europe wins, draws: 8-11-1