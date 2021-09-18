UrduPoint.com

Golf: All-time Ryder Cup Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Golf: All-time Ryder Cup results

Kohler, United States, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Ryder Cup results ahead of the 43rd edition of the biennial match play contest between the United States and Europe at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, September 24-26 2018: Europe 17.5 USA 10.5 2016: USA 17 Europe 11 2014: Europe 16.5 USA 11.5 2012: USA 13.5 Europe 14.5 2010: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5 2008: USA 16.5 Europe 11.5 2006: Europe 18.5 USA 9.5 2004: USA 9.5 Europe 18.5 2002: Europe 15.5 USA 12.5 1999: USA 14.5 Europe 13.5 1997: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5 1995: USA 13.5 Europe 14.5 1993: Europe 13 USA 15 1991: USA 14.5 Europe 13.5 1989: Europe 14 USA 14 1987: USA 13 Europe 15 1985: Europe 16.5 USA 11.5 1983: USA 14.5 Europe 13.5 1981: Europe 9.5 USA 18.5 1979: USA 17 Europe 11 1977: GBR & IRL 7.

5 USA 12.5 1975: USA 21 GBR & IRL 11 1973: GBR & IRL 13 USA 19 1971: USA 18.5 Britain 13.5 1969: Britain 16 USA 16 1967: USA 23.5 Britain 8.5 1965: Britain 12.5 USA 19.5 1963: USA 23 Britain 9 1961: Britain 9.5 USA 14.5 1959: USA 8.5 Britain 3.5 1957: Britain 7.5 USA 4.5 1955: USA 8 Britain 4 1953: Britain 5.5 USA 6.5 1951: USA 9.5 Britain 2.5 1949: Britain 5 USA 7 1947: USA 11 Britain 1 1937: Britain 4 USA 8 1935: USA 9 Britain 3 1933: Britain 6.5 USA 5.5 1931: USA 9 Britain 3 1929: Britain 7 USA 5 1927: USA 9.5 Britain 2.5 -- Note: American opponents Britain from 1927-71, Britain and Ireland from 1973-1977, Europe from 1979 to present Overall record (USA wins, Europe/GBR & IRL wins, draws): 26-14-2Record since 1979 (USA wins, Europe wins, draws: 8-11-1

Related Topics

USA Europe Ireland United States September 2016 2018 From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th September 2021

56 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State for International Trade, Pres ..

8 hours ago
 UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

9 hours ago
 Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

8 hours ago
 Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Ta ..

Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place in Dushanbe

8 hours ago
 England eases Covid travel curbs

England eases Covid travel curbs

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.