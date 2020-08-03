UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grasshopper Miss Out On Swiss Top Flight After Final Day Thrashing

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Grasshopper miss out on Swiss top flight after final day thrashing

Geneva, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Grasshopper Zurich, Switzerland's most decorated football team, blew their chances of a swift return to the top division on Sunday after being hit for six on the final day of the season.

The 27-time Swiss champions, who were relegated to the second-tier Challenge League last season for the first time in 68 years, were in contention to finish in second place -- and thereby earn a play-off with the ninth-placed side in the 10-team, top-tier Super League.

But even though Liechtenstein side Vaduz lost 2-1 at Kriens, they still finished second behind division-winners Lausanne as Grasshopper were hammered 6-0 at home by fourth-placed Winterthur, missing out on a promotion-relegation play-off against either Sion or Thun.

The Super League's final round of matches takes place on Monday.

Young Boys won their third straight Swiss title on Friday with a 1-0 victory at Sion.

Grasshopper won their last league title in 2003.

Related Topics

Football Vaduz Sion Lausanne Switzerland Liechtenstein Sunday Top

Recent Stories

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

2 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, bin Alawi exchange Eid al-Adha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.