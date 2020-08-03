Grasshopper miss out on Swiss top flight after final day thrashing

Geneva, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Grasshopper Zurich, Switzerland's most decorated football team, blew their chances of a swift return to the top division on Sunday after being hit for six on the final day of the season.

The 27-time Swiss champions, who were relegated to the second-tier Challenge League last season for the first time in 68 years, were in contention to finish in second place -- and thereby earn a play-off with the ninth-placed side in the 10-team, top-tier Super League.

But even though Liechtenstein side Vaduz lost 2-1 at Kriens, they still finished second behind division-winners Lausanne as Grasshopper were hammered 6-0 at home by fourth-placed Winterthur, missing out on a promotion-relegation play-off against either Sion or Thun.

The Super League's final round of matches takes place on Monday.

Young Boys won their third straight Swiss title on Friday with a 1-0 victory at Sion.

Grasshopper won their last league title in 2003.