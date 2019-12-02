UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guaido Rocked By Corruption Claim Against Allied MPs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:10 AM

Guaido rocked by corruption claim against allied MPs

Caracas, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido distanced himself from allegations of corruption against his allies on Sunday, in the latest blow to his faltering efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro from office.

Venezuelan investigative website Armando.info had earlier in the day published a report claiming that nine pro-Guaido MPs intervened on behalf of a Colombian businessman linked to a subsidized food aid program known as CLAP.

Businessman Carlos Lizcano reportedly worked for fellow Colombian Alex Nain Saab Moran and his business partner Alvaro Pulido, who were among a group of people sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in July for running a "corruption network" that profited off of emergency food imports meant for CLAP.

Armando.info reported that a group of opposition MPs allegedly contacted Colombian and American authorities to ask them to show leniency towards Lizcano, claiming he had nothing to do with Saab and Pulido's illegal activities.

"Corruption cannot be tolerated," Guaido said at a press conference Sunday evening. He added that the nine MPs in question had been suspended and placed under investigation.

The Armando.info report is the latest setback for Guaido, the head of Venezuela's opposition-dominated National Assembly, who has thus far failed to capitalize on early momentum built after he rejected Maduro's re-election as fraudulent and in January declared himself the crisis-wracked country's acting president.

Last week he dismissed Humberto Calderon Berti, his diplomatic representative in Colombia, whose government has backed the Venezuelan opposition.

Berti then accused opposition envoys of improperly using funds meant to help 148 Venezuelan soldiers who had deserted to Colombia in February.

He said the Colombian government gave him documents showing the money had instead been spent on "prostitutes, alcohol and other abuses," muddling Guaido's claims to be standing against corruption in Maduro's governmentVenezuela is in the midst of its worst economic and social crisis in recent history, suffering from severe shortages of power and resources, as well as crippling US sanctions.

More than 50 countries, including the US and Brazil, have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's acting leader.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly Business Nain Brazil Colombia Venezuela Money January February July Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Lewis Hamilton tops off sixth world title with vic ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince departs UAE

10 hours ago

President, VP, AD Crown Prince receive congratulat ..

11 hours ago

Spectacular flyover celebrates Formula 1 Etihad Ai ..

11 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler accepts condolences on death ..

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways aircraft, Emarat Al Fursan thrill c ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.