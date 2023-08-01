Open Menu

Gunfire Heard In Centre Of Burkina Capital Ouagadougou

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Gunfire heard in centre of Burkina capital Ouagadougou

Ouagadougou, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Bursts of gunfire were heard early Tuesday in the centre of the Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou near an airbase, an AFP journalist said.

The shots were heard from around 12:45 am (0045 GMT) in the heart of the city before ceasing about 40 minutes later.

"It's an unfortunate incident limited to the air base," a security source told AFP without giving further details, saying only that "the situation is under control".

Traffic that had been briefly interrupted by the shooting resumed tentatively, the AFP journalist noted.

The incident comes 10 months after a coup, the second in less than a year in the West African country plagued by militant violence.

It also comes less than a week after the military seized power in neighbouring Niger after overthrowing democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in Burkina Faso in a September 30, 2022, coup that ousted Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who in January that year had toppled the country's last elected president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The motive for both coups was anger at failures to stem a militant insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives since spilling over from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Related Topics

Ouagadougou Mali Burkina Faso Niger January September 2015 Christian From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

22 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

53 minutes ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

10 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

10 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

10 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

10 hours ago
England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

10 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

10 hours ago
 UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

10 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

10 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

10 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous