UrduPoint.com

Haaland-inspired Dortmund Braced For 'emotional' Test At Besiktas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Haaland-inspired Dortmund braced for 'emotional' test at Besiktas

Berlin, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Borussia Dortmund expect a highly-charged atmosphere at Besiktas on Wednesday where the visitors' "world-class" striker Erling Braut Haaland is looking to add to his 20 Champions League goals.

Last season, Haaland claimed records as the youngest player to reach the milestone of 20 Champions League goals in the fewest games, which he managed in just 14.

This season, the 21-year-old has knocked in 13 goals for Norway and Dortmund, for whom he scored twice Saturday to seal a 4-3 win at Leverkusen, whose coach Gerardo Seoane described Haaland as "world-class".

The towering Norwegian was pelted with beer cups by Leverkusen fans during his celebrations after converting a late penalty and Dortmund expect another charged atmosphere in Istanbul.

"It'll be another very emotional game. The Turkish fans will make sure of that, but we have the means to stand up to Besiktas," said Dortmund's licenced players director Sebastian Kehl.

Haaland has a habit of shining in the Champions League, where he has scored 12 goals in 10 games for Dortmund after netting eight times in six matches for his previous club Red Bull Salzburg.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are among the top European clubs reportedly chasing him.

The Norwegian goal-machine has a release clause in his contract of 75 million Euros ($88 million) which becomes active in 2022.

Haaland is under contract until 2024 and Dortmund have repeatedly said they will not let him leave unless they have to.

"Our position is clear -- I don't have to play the parrot all the time," said sports director Michael Zorc at the start of the month.

Dortmund will need Haaland's goals if they are to reach the Champions League's knock-out stages, having bowed out to Manchester City in the quarter-finals last season.

The Germans are favourites to win their group, which also contains Ajax and Sporting Lisbon.

Dortmund need to fix their leaking defence, which has conceded nine goals in four Bundesliga games and German centre-back Mats Hummels could return after a knee injury.

The Germans must contain Besiktas striker Michy Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea, who scored nine goals in 14 games for Dortmund in 2017/18.

The Belgian netted twice in Saturday's 3-0 win over Malatyaspor in the Turkish league.

Related Topics

Loan Sports German Norway Salzburg Dortmund Lisbon Istanbul Manchester United All From Top Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Manchester City Coach Borussia Million

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to be ..

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to benefit from administrative pena ..

5 minutes ago
 The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

16 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

20 minutes ago
 UVAS organised online session on ‘International ..

UVAS organised online session on ‘International Rankings’

30 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

35 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.