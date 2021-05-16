Hailstorm wrecks havoc in IIOJK Villages

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Heavy hailstorm followed by heavy rains lashed the Apple orchards and fruit crops in pattan areas of north Kashmir's Baramulla district late Saturday, says a report reaching Sunday from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The apple orchards and fruit crops were perished by hailstorm and heavy rains in Pattan areas including Goushbugh, Aglar, lolipora, Magraypora and Sultanpora.

Reports adds that hailstorm and heavy rains lashed for minutes in the said areas caused heavy loss and put farmers into distress.

Fruit crops has been flattened by this hailstorm, heavy rains and dashed our all hopes said a farmer Majeed Ahmad , the report said.

Meanwhile, apple growers and farmers took to streets in the rains hit Baramula district with call for compensation of their losses.from the puppet authorities in the disputed occupied State the report added.