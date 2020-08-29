UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haiti Raises Death Toll From Storm Laura To 31

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Haiti raises death toll from storm Laura to 31

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Thirty-one deaths in Haiti are now blamed on Laura, which blasted the country as a tropical storm last weekend before turning into a powerful hurricane that hit Louisiana, officials said Friday.

Raising the toll in Haiti by 10, the country's civil protection service said another eight people are missing and eight more were injured as the storm hit the Caribbean island of Hispaniola.

In neighboring Dominican Republic, four people were killed by the storm.

Haiti said more than 6,000 homes in this impoverished country were flooded.

After sweeping through the Caribbean, Laura grew into a powerful Category 4 hurricane -- the second-highest level -- as it moved across the Gulf of Mexico.

It struck Louisiana early Thursday and is blamed for six deaths there but caused much less damage than expected.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Dominican Republic Mexico Haiti

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

2 hours ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to initiate r ..

53 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.