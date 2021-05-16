Hamas 'misjudged' strength of Israeli response: army chief

Tel Aviv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Hamas "misjudged" the strength of Israel's response when the Islamist group first launched seven rockets from Gaza at Jerusalem almost a week ago, Israel's army chief said Sunday.

"Hamas misjudged the strength of our response," said Aviv Kochavi, the army's chief of general staff, saying Gaza had since been enduring an aerial bombardment of unprecedented "intensity".