Hancock Wins His Third Olympic Gold In Men's Skeet At Tokyo 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Hancock wins his third Olympic gold in men's skeet at Tokyo 2020

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Vincent Hancock of the United States won his third Olympic gold medal after a commanding 59-hit victory in men's skeet here on Monday.

Together with Amber English's win earlier on Monday, American shooters completed a sweep of skeet golds at the Tokyo Olympics.

Denmark's Jesper Hansen bagged the silver with 55 hits and Abdullah Alrashidi won the bronze, which was also the first medal for Kuwait.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

