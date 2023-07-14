Open Menu

Heavy Rain Expected On Sea Of Japan Side Through Sunday: JMA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:Japan's weather agency said a seasonal rain front will bring more rain to central Japan on Friday and may cause downpours in northeastern Japan through Sunday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said atmospheric conditions in the Hokuriku region and Niigata Prefecture have become extremely unstable due to warm, damp air flowing into the front, with downpours expected in the areas through late Friday.

The front is expected to become stationary over the northern part of the Tohoku region on Saturday, said the JMA, forecasting that warning-level heavy rain may fall on the Sea of Japan side of Tohoku from Saturday through Sunday.

In the 24 hours through noon on Saturday, up to 120 millimeters of rain is expected in the Tohoku region, 100 millimeters in Niigata Prefecture, and 50 millimeters in the Hokuriku region, according to the weather agency.

In the 24 hours through noon on Sunday, 100 to 150 millimeters of rain is expected in the Tohoku region, 50 to 100 millimeters in Niigata Prefecture, and up to 50 millimeters in the Hokuriku region. Enditem

