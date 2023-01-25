UrduPoint.com

Heavy Snow Continues Across Much Of Japan As Cold Snap Maintains Grip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Heavy snow continues across much of Japan as cold snap maintains grip

Tokyo,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Heavy snow continued Wednesday across much of Japan as the country grapples with the most severe cold snap of the season so far, with trains and vehicles stranded as winter storms caused difficulties, Kyodo news Agency reported.

Transport was disrupted, with passengers stranded on several trains on the Biwako Line and Kyoto Line Tuesday for several hours due to snow and strong winds, operator West Japan Railway said.

More than 10 vehicles were unable to move late Tuesday on a national road in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, with traffic brought to a halt on a 14-kilometer stretch.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have also said they plan to cancel more than 200 flights Wednesday.

East Japan Railway will suspend bullet train service between Fukushima and Shinjo on the Yamagata Shinkansen Line in the northeastern Tohoku region throughout the day.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has said some parts of the country could see their lowest temperatures in a decade, with the strong winter weather cell expected to hold through Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Vehicles Road Traffic Fukui Yamagata Fukushima Kyoto Japan All

Recent Stories

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

14 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

51 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.