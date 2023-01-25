Heavy snow continues across much of Japan as cold snap maintains grip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Heavy snow continued Wednesday across much of Japan as the country grapples with the most severe cold snap of the season so far, with trains and vehicles stranded as winter storms caused difficulties, Kyodo news Agency reported.

Transport was disrupted, with passengers stranded on several trains on the Biwako Line and Kyoto Line Tuesday for several hours due to snow and strong winds, operator West Japan Railway said.

More than 10 vehicles were unable to move late Tuesday on a national road in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, with traffic brought to a halt on a 14-kilometer stretch.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have also said they plan to cancel more than 200 flights Wednesday.

East Japan Railway will suspend bullet train service between Fukushima and Shinjo on the Yamagata Shinkansen Line in the northeastern Tohoku region throughout the day.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has said some parts of the country could see their lowest temperatures in a decade, with the strong winter weather cell expected to hold through Thursday.