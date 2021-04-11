UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HKSAR Gov't Strongly Opposes Harboring Of Criminals By Some Countries

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

HKSAR gov't strongly opposes harboring of criminals by some countries

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday expressed strong opposition to the harboring of criminals in any form by any country, region, organization or individual.

A government spokesman said any society that upholds the rule of law should not accept anyone being above the law or having the privilege to break the law without facing legal consequences.

A number of criminals, who had committed serious offenses in Hong Kong during a series of riots and illegal acts advocating "Hong Kong independence," absconded to evade legal responsibilities, the spokesman said.

The offenses included serious wounding, arson, manufacturing petrol bombs, making explosives, criminal damage, rioting, collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security etc, the spokesman said.

These criminals made up numerous excuses, including lying to the court for approval to leave Hong Kong and alleging that they were prosecuted for political reasons to deliberately escape justice, the spokesman said.

In Hong Kong, any arrest and prosecution is directed against the criminal act and has nothing to do with the political stance, background or thought of the people concerned, the spokesman said.

Arrest and prosecution are based on facts and evidence, and conducted in strict accordance with the law, he added.

The Department of Justice of the HKSAR government controls criminal prosecutions, free from any interference, the spokesman said, stressing that Hong Kong has an independent judiciary with the power of final adjudication and everyone shall receive a fair and just trial.

Any country, region, organization or individual that harbors Hong Kong criminals in any form shows contempt for the rule of law, grossly disrespects Hong Kong's legal systems and barbarically interferes in the affairs of Hong Kong, the spokesman said.

By sheltering these criminals, the countries, regions, organizations or individuals involved turned a blind eye to the offenses committed by the criminals, disregarded the potential security threats posed to the local community and residents, and shall eventually bear the consequences, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Petrol Riots Hong Kong Independence Criminals From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award approves 15th edition winn ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.