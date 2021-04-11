HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday expressed strong opposition to the harboring of criminals in any form by any country, region, organization or individual.

A government spokesman said any society that upholds the rule of law should not accept anyone being above the law or having the privilege to break the law without facing legal consequences.

A number of criminals, who had committed serious offenses in Hong Kong during a series of riots and illegal acts advocating "Hong Kong independence," absconded to evade legal responsibilities, the spokesman said.

The offenses included serious wounding, arson, manufacturing petrol bombs, making explosives, criminal damage, rioting, collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security etc, the spokesman said.

These criminals made up numerous excuses, including lying to the court for approval to leave Hong Kong and alleging that they were prosecuted for political reasons to deliberately escape justice, the spokesman said.

In Hong Kong, any arrest and prosecution is directed against the criminal act and has nothing to do with the political stance, background or thought of the people concerned, the spokesman said.

Arrest and prosecution are based on facts and evidence, and conducted in strict accordance with the law, he added.

The Department of Justice of the HKSAR government controls criminal prosecutions, free from any interference, the spokesman said, stressing that Hong Kong has an independent judiciary with the power of final adjudication and everyone shall receive a fair and just trial.

Any country, region, organization or individual that harbors Hong Kong criminals in any form shows contempt for the rule of law, grossly disrespects Hong Kong's legal systems and barbarically interferes in the affairs of Hong Kong, the spokesman said.

By sheltering these criminals, the countries, regions, organizations or individuals involved turned a blind eye to the offenses committed by the criminals, disregarded the potential security threats posed to the local community and residents, and shall eventually bear the consequences, the spokesman said.