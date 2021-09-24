UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong SAR Recognizes Covid-19 Immunization Certificates Issued In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Hong Kong SAR recognizes Covid-19 immunization certificates issued in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Government of Hong Kong SAR has decided to recognize Covid-19 Immunization Certificates issued in Pakistan to facilitate Hong Kong residents of Pakistan origin to travel directly to Hong Kong from Pakistan.

The decision was taken after a meeting between Consul General of Pakistan, Bilal Ahmad Butt and Professor Sophia S C Chan, Secretary for food and Health Bureau, of Hong Kong SAR, according to an official announcement here on Friday.

During the meeting the Consul General gave a detailed presentation about the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to control Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

He also briefed about the foolproof and efficient procedure of issuing Immunization certificate by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The Consul General also thanked the Government of Hong Kong SAR and the Government of China for their generous support to Pakistan by providing essential medical equipment and vaccines.

