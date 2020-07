Hong Kong, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares soared more than three percent Monday, in line with a rally across Asia, as traders are cheered by healthy economic data helping them look past a worrying spike in new virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.45 percent, or 875.07 points, to 26,248.19 -- its highest level since the start of March.