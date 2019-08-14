UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish Slightly Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish slightly higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended with gains Wednesday following Donald Trump's decision to delay planned tariffs on a number of Chinese imports, though investors remain on edge over increasingly violent protests that have gripped the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 20.98 points, to 25,302.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.42 percent, or 11.66 points, to 2,808.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.69 percent, or 10.37 points, to 1,509.00.

