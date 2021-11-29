UrduPoint.com

Horseback Archery: Malaysians Take A Shot At Ancient Pastime

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Horseback archery: Malaysians take a shot at ancient pastime

Rembau, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Riding a galloping horse under the blazing sun, Malaysian archer Zaharudin Rastam Yeop Mahidin fires an arrow at a target as a crowd cheers.

This is horseback archery, which was common for thousands of years in hunting and warfare but declined with the introduction of firearms and other modern combat gear.

Now it is getting a revival as a niche sport, gaining a growing following in Malaysia and among a small number of enthusiasts worldwide.

Wearing a traditional outfit associated with the country's ethnic Malay Muslim majority, Zaharudin was one of 28 riders competing at a tournament in central Rembau district.

The 59-year-old veteran archer said it was the most challenging but rewarding sport he had ever tried.

"It's a blending of mind, body and spirit at its best," he told AFP.

"The mind has to be focused on the task at hand. The body must conform to what's needed... handling the bow and arrows on a moving horse.

"And the spirit -- you have to trust the horse." Riders at the tournament had to try to hit nine targets within 30 seconds as they galloped along a 200-metre (650-foot) track, and were judged on their accuracy and speed.

The tournament was established in 2018 and has been held several times since, but the recent edition was the first in nearly two years due to coronavirus curbs in Malaysia.

Horseback archery requires intensive training before riders can shoot targets while moving at speed.

It is also a relatively expensive sport to get into, given the cost of keeping horses and the fact there are only a few places in the country to learn it.

But it is becoming more popular in Malaysia, with about 100 people taking part, and the sport's tight-knit community hopes to entice sponsors and government support, and make it more accessible to the wider public.

Its following has also grown worldwide, with tournaments held in countries from Europe to Asia in recent years.

For Malaysia's Muslims, who comprise more than half of the country's 32 million people, the sport has an extra appeal as the Prophet Mohammed encouraged both horse-riding and archery.

"People see this as an opportunity to practise the 'sunnahs' (traditions and practices of the Prophet)," said Zarina Ismail, owner of the Cape Cavallho Equestrian Club, where the tournament took place.

But for many, the sport's difficulty is a major draw.

"It's a challenging sport -- and Malaysians like a challenge," said Syed Abdul Muiz Syed Alias, president of the As-Sibaq Malaysian Horseback Archery Association.

Related Topics

Europe Malaysia Turkish Lira 2018 Muslim From Government Best Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab Journalism Award

7 hours ago
 World Muslim Communities Council postpones its int ..

World Muslim Communities Council postpones its international conference

7 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media Award’

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council members on sidelines of Arab ..

9 hours ago
 Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 202 ..

Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.