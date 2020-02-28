UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Fires In Mongolia Decrease Over 30 Pct In First 2 Months Of 2020

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:50 AM

House fires in Mongolia decrease over 30 pct in first 2 months of 2020

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of house fires has decreased by 30.3 percent in Mongolia so far this year, compared with the same period last year, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Friday.

A total of 579 house fires have been recorded across the country since the beginning of 2020, claiming 25 lives, NEMA said in a statement.

The house fires have caused a total loss of 3.1 billion Mongolian tugriks (1.1 million U.S. Dollars), recording an increase of 40.7 percent year-on-year, it said.

Mongolian firefighters and rescuers have saved the lives of 337 people and properties worth 12.7 billion Mongolian tugriks (about 4.6 million dollars) from the fires in the period.

Related Topics

Nema Same Mongolia 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Two more suspected patients of Coronavirus surface ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

9 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

11 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.