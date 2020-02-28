House fires in Mongolia decrease over 30 pct in first 2 months of 2020

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of house fires has decreased by 30.3 percent in Mongolia so far this year, compared with the same period last year, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Friday.

A total of 579 house fires have been recorded across the country since the beginning of 2020, claiming 25 lives, NEMA said in a statement.

The house fires have caused a total loss of 3.1 billion Mongolian tugriks (1.1 million U.S. Dollars), recording an increase of 40.7 percent year-on-year, it said.

Mongolian firefighters and rescuers have saved the lives of 337 people and properties worth 12.7 billion Mongolian tugriks (about 4.6 million dollars) from the fires in the period.