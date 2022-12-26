NEW DELHI, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Monday decreased to 196, in comparison to the caseload of Sunday which stood at 227, officials said.

According to the Federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, the active caseload stood at 3,428.

The country also logged two new related deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 530,695 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ministry said so far 44,143,179 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.