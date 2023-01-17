New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A back injury has forced India batsman Shreyas Iyer out of the one-day international series against New Zealand, the country's cricket board said Tuesday.

Rajat Patidar will replace Iyer in the squad from Wednesday's opener in Hyderabad, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Iyer "will be heading to the National Cricket academy (NCA) for further assessment and management", the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

The hosts are fresh from their 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka as they prepare for this year's 50-over World Cup at home.

India's updated ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.