UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Mentality Not Changed Since 1962 War: Chinese Researcher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:10 PM

India's mentality not changed since 1962 War: Chinese Researcher

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :As a response to China's release of information about death of its four soldiers during a clash with Indian border troops in June last year, some Indian media and public opinion either hinted at or directly suspected China's concealment of actual casualties.

This was stated by Long Xingchun, a senior research fellow with the academy of Regional and Global Governance at the Beijing Foreign Studies University, and president of the Chengdu Institute of World Affairs in an article published by Global Times.

He said some Indian media even maliciously distorted the facts and exaggerated the casualties on the Chinese side, trying to save face.

This shows that many people in India are weak-minded. Considering India's humiliating defeat in the 1962 China-India War, many Indian people are desperately longing for a victory. Therefore, they insist that New Delhi has won this time, regardless of the facts, he added.

Indeed, China's national strength is far stronger than that of India. China's GDP is about five times that of India, and China's defense budget is nearly three times than that of India. This being the case, the two countries' armies have still started to disengage simultaneously, which can be regarded as a victory for India to some extent because India could have suffered a huge loss.

Strategically, it is China's good wish to not have military conflicts with India and try its best to resolve disputes through peaceful means. However, Indian public opinion regards this as Beijing's weakness.

He went on to say that New Delhi cannot accept the failure and thus it portrays itself as a winner. There is actually no basis for India to exaggerate casualties of the Chinese side. Some Indian people are eager to win and they feel that only by exaggerating Chinese casualties can they prove India has won. Therefore, Indian media and public opinion are deceiving themselves and distorting the facts, trying to regain a little confidence.

An Indian citizen said on Twitter that if only 4 had died then China wouldn't have pulled back.This represents a general tendency of Indian public opinion. They believe that if China really obtained such a big advantage, then Chinese soldiers would have to launch a full attack. But China did not do so, so they doubt the information released by Chinese officials.

Indian public opinion not only fails to understand China's restraint, but is even wantonly discrediting the Chinese side.

India has been influenced by a Western mentality, including the zero-sum mentality. Indian public opinion does not understand China's sincerity in resolving disputes. It is difficult for many Indian people to understand why China would exercise restraint when the country has an advantage in its national strength, military and economy. China could have easily resolved the border dispute with India through war, but China did not.

Also, the Chinese side chose to unveil the details of the four People's Liberation Army martyrs now because China did not want to hype domestic national sentiment. If China unveiled the details during the Galwan Valley border clash, then it would cause anger across China. China still hopes to resolve disputes with India through peaceful means and we do not have the intention to wage war against India.

But Indian public opinion does not understand this. This reflects that many Indian people believe in the law of the jungle -- they believe that whoever is strong has the reason to attack. They do not understand China's restraint, nor do they understand a country's development relies mainly on domestic reform, economic development and people's diligence and wisdom.

India's overall mentality has not changed much compared with 1962. India is still so conceited and arrogant. New Delhi knew it well that it lacks the strength to provoke Beijing, but it still made the wrong decision because of the strong domestic nationalist sentiment.

But in 1962, China and India lacked mutual understanding and to a great extent, misjudgments led to the border military clash. Now, China and India know each other quite well and they also have a clearer understanding of each other's national strength.

India should know that if it really launches a war against China due to domestic sentiment, it may suffer from a more humiliating defeat compared with 1962. This is also the reason why India dare not act too rashly despite its tough attitude, hr added.

China does not need to care too much about the radical Indian media and public opinion and has the strategic determination to not care about some Indian people deceiving themselves.

Related Topics

India Attack World Army Martyrs Shaheed China Budget Twitter Died Chengdu Beijing New Delhi Turkish Lira May June Border Media From Best

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Pawri girl joins Peshawar Zalmi

17 minutes ago

New brand identity and website of the UAE Federal ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 160 new cases of COVID-19, wit ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Press: IDEX shows us a fast changing defence s ..

2 hours ago

Zayed University welcomes new Provost and Chief Ac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.