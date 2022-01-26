UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 4,878 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Indonesia reports 4,878 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

JAKARTA, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 4,878 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since Sept. 12, 2021, amid the spread of the Omicron variant in the archipelago.

With the increase, the country's tally of infections rose to 4,294,183, the country's Health Ministry said.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia rose by 20 to 144,247, while 869 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,125,080.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the country's Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin called on the public to stay cautious instead of panicking over the spread of the Omicron in the country when the transmission rate of the variant is high.

As the government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 182.02 million people have received their first doses, while over 125.10 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of China's Sinovac vaccine.

