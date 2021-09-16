UrduPoint.com

Iran Demotes Chief Nuclear Negotiator

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Iran demotes chief nuclear negotiator

Tehran, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Iran has demoted its chief nuclear negotiator and replaced him as deputy foreign minister, state media reported Wednesday.

Abbas Araghchi will remain part of Iran's negotiating team in talks on reviving a landmark nuclear agreement with major powers but will no longer be styled chief negotiator.

He will be replaced as deputy minister by Ali Bagheri, a protege of President Ebrahim Raisi who served as his deputy for international affairs when Raisi was judiciary chief.

Raisi became president in early August, taking over from moderate Hassan Rouhani, the principal architect on the Iranian side of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear August 2015 Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎all ..

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎alliance ‎

16 minutes ago
 Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future ..

Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future in UAE

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.