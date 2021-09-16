Iran demotes chief nuclear negotiator

Tehran, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Iran has demoted its chief nuclear negotiator and replaced him as deputy foreign minister, state media reported Wednesday.

Abbas Araghchi will remain part of Iran's negotiating team in talks on reviving a landmark nuclear agreement with major powers but will no longer be styled chief negotiator.

He will be replaced as deputy minister by Ali Bagheri, a protege of President Ebrahim Raisi who served as his deputy for international affairs when Raisi was judiciary chief.

Raisi became president in early August, taking over from moderate Hassan Rouhani, the principal architect on the Iranian side of the 2015 nuclear agreement.