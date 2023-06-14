UrduPoint.com

Iranian President Arrives In Nicaragua On Official Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Tuesday night met his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in the capital Managua, where they are scheduled to reach cooperation agreements.

Raisi arrived at Augusto C. Sandino airport in Managua accompanied by First Lady Jamileh Alamolhoda and a delegation that include the ministers of health, culture, oil and economic diplomacy.

"We are honored and pleased to receive this important delegation of brotherhood from the Islamic Republic of Iran that arrives in our country tomorrow, who will hold meetings with our president," said Rosario Murillo, Ortega's wife and vice president of the country.

Reacting to the visit, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that the US is concerned about Iran's "destabilizing" behavior.

"I can't speak to the agenda or what he's doing or what he's going to meet with. Are we concerned about Iran's destabilizing behavior? You bet we are. And we — and we have and will continue to take steps to mitigate that behavior." The presidents of Iran and Nicaragua, both under sanctions by the US, criticized Washington.

"The United States wanted to paralyze our people with threats and sanctions, but it hasn't been able to do it," Raisi said.

This is the second country Raisi has visited on his tour of Latin America. He arrived in Caracas on Monday, where he signed 19 cooperation agreements with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He is also scheduled to visit Cuba.

