Israel agrees to 'stop further annexation' of Palestinian land: UAE

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Israel agrees "to stop further... annexation of Palestinian territories" under the landmark US-brokered peace deal it signed with the UAE, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi tweeted on Thursday.

"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories," Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nayhan wrote on his verified Twitter account.

bur-gw/hkb