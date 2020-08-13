UrduPoint.com
Israel Agrees To 'stop Further Annexation' Of Palestinian Land: UAE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Israel agrees to 'stop further annexation' of Palestinian land: UAE

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Israel agrees "to stop further... annexation of Palestinian territories" under the landmark US-brokered peace deal it signed with the UAE, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi tweeted on Thursday.

"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories," Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nayhan wrote on his verified Twitter account.

bur-gw/hkb

