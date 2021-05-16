Israel envoy tells UN that conflict 'premeditated' by Hamas

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Israel on Sunday told the UN Security Council that deadly violence was premeditated by Hamas, placing blame squarely on the militants during a session on the crisis.

"It was completely premeditated by Hamas in order to gain political power," said Israel's ambassador to the world body, Gilad Erdan, contending that the Jewish state had tried to de-escalate tensions over Jerusalem.