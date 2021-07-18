Italian club Spezia hit with eight Covid cases in pre-season training

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Serie A club Spezia announced on Saturday that a further six players and one staff member had tested positive for coronavirus during the team's pre-season training camp at Prato dello Stelvio in northern Italy.

It brings the total to eight after a player tested positive on Thursday in the north-western side now coached by former Italy midfielder Thiago Motta.

"The latest round of swabs carried out by the team group highlighted the positivity to Covid-19 of six players and a staff member," the Ligurian team said in a statement.

"As a precaution the sporting activity is temporarily suspended and the whole team group will remain in isolation."The news follows a two-year transfer ban imposed on the club Friday by FIFA for bringing underage Nigerian players to Italy in breach of national immigration laws and the world football governing body's regulations.

The US-owned outfit will not be allowed to sign new players for four transfer windows starting from next January 2022.