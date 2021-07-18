UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Club Spezia Hit With Eight Covid Cases In Pre-season Training

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Italian club Spezia hit with eight Covid cases in pre-season training

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Serie A club Spezia announced on Saturday that a further six players and one staff member had tested positive for coronavirus during the team's pre-season training camp at Prato dello Stelvio in northern Italy.

It brings the total to eight after a player tested positive on Thursday in the north-western side now coached by former Italy midfielder Thiago Motta.

"The latest round of swabs carried out by the team group highlighted the positivity to Covid-19 of six players and a staff member," the Ligurian team said in a statement.

"As a precaution the sporting activity is temporarily suspended and the whole team group will remain in isolation."The news follows a two-year transfer ban imposed on the club Friday by FIFA for bringing underage Nigerian players to Italy in breach of national immigration laws and the world football governing body's regulations.

The US-owned outfit will not be allowed to sign new players for four transfer windows starting from next January 2022.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Italy January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

35 minutes ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

46 minutes ago

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

1 hour ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

1 hour ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.