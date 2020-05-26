UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Committee Votes Against Fresh Salvini Migrant Trial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Italy committee votes against fresh Salvini migrant trial

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :A special committee voted Tuesday against Italy's far-right chief Matteo Salvini standing trial for allegedly illegally detaining migrants at sea, though the final decision rests with the Senate.

The Senate committee is tasked with advising the upper house of parliament, which will vote at a date yet to be set.

Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Palermo accuse Salvini of abusing his powers as then interior minister in August 2019 to illegally prevent more than 80 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean from disembarking the Open Arms charity ship.

Ministers cannot be tried for actions taken while in office unless their parliamentary immunity is revoked by the Senate.

The head of the far-right League insists the decision to stop the migrants from getting off the ship until a deal was brokered with EU countries to take them in had been taken collectively within the government.

It is not the first such case against Salvini.

In February the Senate voted to strip him of his parliamentary immunity so he could stand trial for blocking migrants from disembarking from a coastguard boat last July.

The preliminary hearing in that trial has been postponed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to take place on October 3.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Interior Minister Parliament Vote Immunity Palermo Italy February July August October 2019 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

4 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.