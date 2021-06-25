UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Extends No-curfew Rules Across The Country

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Italy extends no-curfew rules across the country

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Italy will become entirely curfew-free as the last region where nightime restrictions still apply will lift them on Monday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

The small French-speaking mountain region of Valle d'Aosta, in the northwest, will become a "white" zone like the rest of country from June 28, Speranza said in a Friday statement.

On that same date face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors, except in crowded areas -- as announced by the government earlier this week.

The change for Valle d'Aosta means an end to the curfew from midnight to 5 am, and to the limit of four, plus accompanying minors, for people paying home visits to friends or relatives.

"With the decree I just signed, all of Italy will be white starting Monday. It is an encouraging result, but we still need caution and prudence," Speranza wrote on Facebook.

Pointing to the spread of more transmissible variants of the coronavirus, the minister said: "the battle has not yet been won." Italy has been one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic, with more than 4.25 million cases and 127,418 deaths, including 56 reported in the last 24 hours.

But with the rollout of vaccinations and the onset of warmer summer weather, pandemic statistics have significantly improved recently.

Week-on-week, new cases fell by 36 percent and fatalities by more than 46 percent in the June 16-22 period, the Gimbe health think tank said.

At the same time, health authorities reported Friday that the prevalence of the highly-contagious Delta variant had risen to 16.8 percent as of June 21, from 4.2 percent in May.

Related Topics

Weather Facebook Aosta Same Italy Tank May June All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Launches 2 More Drone Strikes at Taliban Positi ..

43 minutes ago

Spaniard, two Ethiopian MSF workers killed in Ethi ..

43 minutes ago

Major business group calls for US to open to Europ ..

43 minutes ago

British police seize 'record' haul of cryptocurren ..

43 minutes ago

US Justice Department challenges Georgia voting ru ..

43 minutes ago

UN Syria envoy says cross-border access must stay ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.