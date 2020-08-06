UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jakobsen Team Insist Legal Action To Follow Tour Of Poland Crash

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Jakobsen team insist legal action to follow Tour of Poland crash

Brussels, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The team manager of stricken Tour of Poland cyclist Fabio Jakobsen insists he will sue Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen for the "dirty" move that caused the first stage horror crash, Belga reported on Thursday.

In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's pile-up Deceuninck-Quick Step boss Patrick Lefevere said Groenewegen should be thrown in prison.

And Thursday he was still angry after his rider Jakobsen underwent five hours of surgery "I confirm what I said on Twitter. It was a very dirty move from Groenewegen. We have already filed a complaint to the UCI (cycling's governing body) and we will file a complaint to the Polish police, we won't let this drop," Lefevere said.

"I have watched the sprint dozens of times and I cannot fathom why Groenewegen did that," he added.

Lefevere said he had been called by Groenwegen's Jumbo-Visma team boss.

"I told him he was a brave man to call me, and that I cannot understand why Groenewegen did what he did." Jakobsen, 23, was thrown into and over a barrier at 80 kilometres (50 miles) an hour as he raced elbow-to-elbow with fellow Dutchman Groenewegen in a tight sprint to the line in Katowice in southern Poland.

Groenewegen veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival into the security wall. Jakobsen somersaulted over the barriers before colliding with a race official.

Organiser said on Thursday after visiting the hospital they were relieved at news of the Dutch national champion Jakobsen's stable condition.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Man Katowice Poland From Race

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

3 seconds ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

13 seconds ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

9 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

19 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

30 minutes ago

DC visits THQ hospital to inspect facilities

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.