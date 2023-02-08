Japanese photographic work goes on display

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Japan Foundation and the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), held an exhibition titled "Photographic Images and Matter: Japanese Prints of the 1970s" at the National Art Gallery on Wednesday.

Wada Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, inaugurated the exhibition in presence of guests including artists and art students.

The Japan Foundation's newly organised travelling exhibition, which is curated by curator Kyoji Takizawa, focuses on print expressions from the 1970s as seen in the work of 14 artists who helped develop the print movement in the world of Japanese contemporary art.

Divided into two sections, the exhibition showcases "The Age of Photographic Images", which focuses on the use of photographic images in the print medium, and '"Images of Autonomous Matter", which focuses on works that were shaped by the intentions of matter.

The exhibition aims to give a deeper understanding of contemporary art trends of the 1970s which were triggered by the print medium.

The artworks of 14 eminent Japanese artists were displayed in the exhibition.

Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro, while speaking on the occasion, said that the exhibition provides a good opportunity to viewers to take a glimpse of the Japanese prints of the 1970s, an era in which a new trend emerged in contemporary Japanese art due to a focus on photographic images and matter.

He hoped that the visitors will gain a "deeper understanding of contemporary art trends of the 1970s" which were triggered by the print medium.

Director General of PNCA, Ayub Jamali said that PNCA was committed to promoting art and culture and bringing quality events for art lovers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad regularly.

The Japan Foundation continuously conducts the "Traveling Exhibitions Program" to introduce Japanese arts and culture overseas. This exhibition is a part of this programme and will remain open till February 19.