Kane survived difficult start to earn share of Spurs goal record

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly established as Tottenham's joint record goalscorer, Harry Kane's place in the history books was earned as much by his perseverance as his lethal finishing.

Kane's superb strike in Tottenham's 1-0 win at Fulham on Monday took him level with Jimmy Greaves in Tottenham's scoring chart with 266 goals for the north London club.

The 29-year-old was already well established as a Tottenham icon, but securing a share of a goal record held by Greaves since 1970 takes him into even more rarefied air.

Greaves, who died aged 81 in 2021, is regarded as one of the most natural goal scorers in football history.

A member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad who netted 44 times for his country, Greaves is the highest scorer in English top-flight history with 357 goals.

The former Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham striker finished as the First Division's leading scorer in six seasons.