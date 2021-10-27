(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Oct 27 (APP):Protest rallies urged world community, to peacefully settle Kashmir issue immediately, on the eve of the Black day observed at both sides of the LoC in internationally acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir State on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir people inhibiting both sides of the line of control – AJK and IIOJK, besides rest of the world observed black day on Wednesday – October 27 to mark strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu & Kashmir for the last 74 years since this bleak day of 1947.

The day is observed as black day by Jammu & Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces. India had landed her armed military troops in Srinagar this day 74 years ago on October 27, 1947 contrary to the aspirations of the people of the state .

This year too, the black day against continual forced Indian occupation was being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for last 26 months against the complete communication and information blocked by the Indian occupational forces – since furious Kashmiris, defying all restrictions took to the street agitation against August 5 Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

The call for observance of Black day was given by the top elderly Kashmiri leader of the Kashmir resistance movement and All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

In Mirpur, the black day rally was staged from district court premises under the auspices of the National Events Organising Committee Mirpur district comprising all representative organizations of the civil society under the leadership of their representatives including Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Omer Azam, local President DBA Masood Sheikh, Secretary General District Bar Association, President his own faction of Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan Ch. Muhammad Naeem, President District Non Governmental organization Masood Rathore, Qaiser Shiraaz Kazmi, senior journalists, lawyers and members of the business fraternity.

As previous the observance of the black day was aimed at to apprise the world of the Kashmiris ever-lasting severe hatred against India besides against the forced Indian occupation of their motherland for the last 74 years – besides reminding the international community and the global forums to perform their due global role for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue .

Protest rallies and processions – besides public congregations in all small and major towns including district and tehsil headquarters were the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Kashmir to reiterate complete dissociation from India.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Day was marked by complete strike and anti-India demonstrations across the occupied state in response to the call given by the caged elderly Kashmiri leaders besides other leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference comprising the freedom-loving Kashmiri political and other public representative parties.

The nation-wide black day call given by Pakistan government was also given by AJK government at both sides of the LoC to observe the day in the liberated territory besides across Pakistan and remaining parts of the world where Pakistanis and Kashmiris were residing in.