Kashmiris observe World Human Rights day with renewed pledge

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 10 (APP) ::International Human Rights Day was observed on Friday at both sides of the Line of Control including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir with unanimous resolve to continue struggle, for early end of the ongoing massive human rights violations against innocent population by Indian occupational forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir as well as by similar aggressive forces in various other parts of the world including occupied Palestine.

Special ceremonies were reportedly held in various parts of AJK including in Mirpur division under the auspices of various Human Rights Organizations with the coordination of the members of the civil society to observe the day.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers emphasized the need of making collective efforts by the international community to ensure the complete protection of human rights all over the world particularly in those areas where the people were being denied their due rights.

Speakers called for the measures by the international human rights outfits to move for ensuring the grant of basic human rights in the areas including in the strife-torn Indian held Jammu Kashmir state where the masses comprising all segments of the civil society were being denied their due human rights – including Kashmiris globally-acknowledged birth right to self determination.

In Mirpur, a walk by the human rights activists was the hall mark of the day. Participants marched through city streets shouting slogans for the vibrant role of international human rights organizations to save innocent people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the ongoing and increased Indian reign of state terrorism.

Addressing a meeting of senior journalists here on Friday on the eve of the world human rights day, Sr. Kashmiri Journalists including Central President Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists Hafiz Muhammad Maqsood, Convener of Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association Altaf Hami Rao Research analysts and Journalist Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Khawaja Zaffar Iqbal, Prof.

Sagheer Ahmed Aasi and others vehemently condemned the continued rather increased human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiris including the media in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir at the hands of the Indian occupation forces for last 74 years in general and since August 05, 2019 in particular.

Speakers also vehemently condemned the brutal tactics to suppress the voice of press in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They called upon the world community to take immediate notice of the fast increased human rights abuses as well as continued reign of violence unleashed against the innocent people including journalists by the Indian troops in occupied valley.

Speakers called upon India to immediately stop the barbarous activities in the occupied state and instead positively respond to resume the result oriented dialogue process with Pakistan in order to ensure the early peaceful resolution of the core issue of Kashmir through grant of the basic human right of self determination to the people of the state committed by the international community, they added.

Speakers reiterated the long standing demand by Jammu & Kashmir people granting them the opportunity to determine their future in accordance with their wishes and United Nations resolutions.

They called upon the world community especially the international organizations, claiming to be the champions and custodians of human rights the world over, that to play a due constructive role for a just settlement of the Kashmir issue without further delay.

"The international community should realize the gravity of the situation in South Asia and offer their due assistance for early peaceful resolution of this longstanding issue, they urged.