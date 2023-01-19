UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Leader Dissolves Parliament, Calls March Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Kazakh leader dissolves parliament, calls March election

Astana, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dissolved the Central Asian country's lower house of parliament on Thursday and set an early election for March 19, his office said.

The announcement comes a year after Kazakhstan descended into chaos with deadly riots that killed 238 people in January 2022.

"On January 2023, the head of state by decree dissolved the Majilis of Kazakhstan's parliament," the presidency's press service said in a statement.

The statement added that he scheduled a snap parliamentary election for March 19.

He also dissolved the vast country's local legislatures.

The move is in line with a 2022 constitutional reform after three decades of Tokayev's predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev in power.

The octogenarian strongman resigned in 2019.

In a message to Kazakhs published released by the presidency, Tokayev said he hoped the snap elections "will give new impetus to the modernisation" of the ex-Soviet country rich in natural resources.

Tokayev was re-elected in November, winning 80 percent of the votes after an election criticised for its lack of competition.

During his campaign, he promised to create a "New Kazakhstan" that he said would be fairer.

Tokayev has also promised to reform "all the main institutions of power."But economic difficulties and authoritarian tendencies have remained under his leadership.

Related Topics

Election Riots Parliament Kazakhstan January March November 2019 All Asia

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

1 hour ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

1 hour ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.