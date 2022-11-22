UrduPoint.com

KFCRIS Organizes Symposium On Saudi-Bosnian Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KFCRIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS), in cooperation with Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will organize tomorrow at King Faisal Foundation a symposium entitled "Saudi-Bosnian Relations: a Historical View and Reflections for the Future", on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Saudi-Bosnian relations.

The symposium will be inaugurated by Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Chairman of the board of Directors of the KFCRIS, in the presence of Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Muhamed Jusic.

It will review the history of the relationship and its future prospects. The symposium will be accompanied by an exhibition containing a number of photographs documenting the depth of the relationship between the two countries.

