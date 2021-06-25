(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) : June 25 (APP):Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in collaboration with World Muslim Congress on the sidelines of 47th session of UN Human Rights Council voiced their grave concerns over Indian government's noncompliance with its international human rights obligations.

The webinar titled "UN Special Rapporteurs Joint communications and Indian noncompliance" was attended and addressed by noted human rights activists, scholars, academicians, international law experts and representatives of civil society rights organisations.

Speaking on the occasion the speakers while pointing to abysmal situation and gross human rights violations by Indian occupation forces said that the UN Special Rapporteurs through their official communications addressed to the government of India have regularly raised alarm over arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and siege and communication blockade in the trouble region and warned New Delhi that the policy of repression was not conform with global human rights norms.

Stressing the need for early implementation of OHCHR and UPR recommendations and establishment of commission of Inquiry as recommended by high commissioner they said that an in-depth investigation of past and ongoing human rights by a team of the UN mandated experts was imperative to put an end to the continued bloodshed and violence in the region.

About absence of space for a dissent and restrictions on peoples' essential fundamental freedoms they said that under Modi's rule the Indian state has been completely transformed into a fascist state where people have been deprived of basic fundamental rights.

The speakers asked the legal experts based in Kashmir to use all available international resources to bring Indian state to justice. Speakers also discussed how Indian state used information blocked as a pretext to restrict information to outside out. They also criticized Indian Supreme Court for its bias and prejudice against Kashmiris.

Urging international community to hold Indian government accountable for the crimes its forces have been committing against humanity in Kashmir the speakers called for initiation of an inclusive dialogue to create a conducive atmosphere for a peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions.