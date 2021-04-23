KP to develop economic zone on confluence of CPEC and Pak-Afghan routes

ISLAMABAD, April 23,APP:KP government plans to develop a major industrial zone in Bannu district where Pak-Afghan Highway intersects with the western alignment of CPEC,China Economic Net Report said on Friday, Adil Ali Shah, KP Economic Zones Development and Management Co. (KPEZDMC) , told Gwadar Pro that they had already acquired 408 acres of land for the purpose.

Shah said that the planned economic zone falls between the N-55, which is being upgraded as part of the CPEC western corridor, and the Bannu link road, which leads to Afghanistan through the Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan district of KP. This is the shortest route connecting the CPEC western corridor with Afghanistan and the Central Asian republics, he said.

The proposed D.I. Khan-Peshawar motorway to be built under CPEC will also pass through the Bannu district.

Shah said that the master plan and engineering design of the Bannu Economic Zone had been finalised. Development works will commence after approval of the KPEZDMC board, he said.

He added that the zone will provide around 16,000 direct and 48,000 indirect jobs after full colonisation.

According to a document shared by Arbab Haroon, a senior official of the KPEZDMC, the planned Bannu Economic Zone will be suited for agricultural and dairy industries. The zone falls on the confluence of Kurram and Gambila rivers, making it the most suitable for industries which require plenty of water. Also, the over 80% literacy rate in Bannu district is an additional advantage for trade and industrial activities, the document says. The document states that the Zone will be developed with Rs10 billion investment by the KP government.

Irfan Dawar, another official of KPEZDMC, said that the planned zone is being developed in view of industrial needs of Afghanistan and Central Asian countries. The government also plans to extend the zone to 1,000 acres in the future due to its bright prospects.