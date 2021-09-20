UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Logs 58 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

BISHKEK, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan on Monday reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and two additional fatalities, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported on Monday.

The new cases were discovered out of 2,548 COVID-19 medical tests that were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Kyrgyzstan has recorded a total of 177,780 COVID-19 cases and 2,590 deaths.

The headquarters also reported 72 recoveries over the past day, taking the count to 172,261. The total recovery rate stood at 96.9 percent.

Currently, there are 1,459 active cases in the country, 591 of which are in hospitals throughout the country and 868 are being treated at home.

