Laos Records All-time High Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

VIENTIANE, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Lao Ministry of Health reported 952 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the highest ever daily tally since the outbreak began in March last year.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday that 3,127 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours, with 952 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

A total of 594 community cases were recorded, with 551 in Savannakhet province, 29 in Bokeo, 11 in Lao capital Vientiane, one each in Vientiane, Champasak and Xayaboury province.

Of the community cases in Savannakhet, 543 were confirmed among prisoners.

Meanwhile, 358 imported cases were recorded, with 112 in Khammuan province, 110 in Saravan, 80 in Savannakhet, 54 in Champasak, one each in Lao capital Vientiane and Xayaboury province.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 13,909 with 11 deaths.

A total of 9,532 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.

